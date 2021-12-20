Baker Mayfield’s Future in Cleveland: An ESPN Analyst’s Honest Assessment

Baker Mayfield’s Future In Cleveland Is Uncertain, According To ESPN Analyst

The future of Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns has become one of the most talked-about topics in the league this season.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his latest thoughts on the former No. 1 overall pick on Monday.

Orlovsky was brutally honest about Mayfield’s situation in Cleveland when discussing the Browns’ Week 15 matchup against the Raiders.

“It’s going to be difficult for me to continue to say Baker is not replaceable if Nick Mullens goes out and plays well given everything they’re dealing with right now and wins the football game,” Orlovsky said on NFL Live.

Orlovsky then speculated that Mayfield’s time in Cleveland could come to an end with Monday’s game.

