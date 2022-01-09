Baker Mayfield’s future with the Browns is reportedly up in the air.
The Cleveland Browns are said to have made an unexpected decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for the 2022 season.
Many believe the Browns will release the former No. 1 overall pick.
Cleveland will reportedly start Mayfield as the starter in the 2022 regular season after selecting him as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The Browns have decided to keep Mayfield for next season, according to NFLcom’s report on Sunday morning.
Mayfield’s rookie contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
Given the recent buzz surrounding Mayfield and the Browns, this is surprising news.
Browns Have Reportedly Made Surprising Decision On Baker Mayfield
The #Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, with the parties on the same page heading into the offseason, sources say.
From me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/IAAgfpscTT
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022
Plenty of scenarios have been rumored, including Mayfield wanting to move on and the Browns wanting to move on. Barring a dramatic shift, it doesn’t appear either development is on the horizon.
Mayfield and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke Friday as part of normal exit meetings, and sources say the two are on the same page. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield is entering the final year of his rookie contract — a fully guaranteed $18.858 million fifth-year option — and the expectation as of now is he’ll play it out in Cleveland.