Baker Mayfield’s future with the Browns is reportedly up in the air.

The Cleveland Browns are said to have made an unexpected decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for the 2022 season.

Many believe the Browns will release the former No. 1 overall pick.

Cleveland will reportedly start Mayfield as the starter in the 2022 regular season after selecting him as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Browns have decided to keep Mayfield for next season, according to NFLcom’s report on Sunday morning.

Mayfield’s rookie contract is set to expire at the end of the year.

Given the recent buzz surrounding Mayfield and the Browns, this is surprising news.

The #Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, with the parties on the same page heading into the offseason, sources say. From me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/IAAgfpscTT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022