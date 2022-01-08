Baker Mayfield’s “Likely” Ending, According to NFL Analyst

Over the last few weeks, there’s been a lot of speculation about Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns.

All of the Mayfield rumors intensified after Mary Kay Cabot reported that tensions between the former No. 1 overall pick and the former No. 1 overall pick are growing.

Kevin Stefanski, the Browns’ head coach, was the first overall pick.

Mayfield reportedly felt Stefanski’s playcalling “didn’t always put him in position to succeed or play to his strengths,” according to Cabot.

While there’s a chance Mayfield will play somewhere else next season, CBS Sports analyst Jonathan Jones doesn’t think it’s the most likely scenario.

Mayfield is expected to return to Cleveland in 2022, according to Jones.

After all, his option for the fifth year has already been exercised.

According to CBS Sports, Jones said the following about Mayfield:

In the offseason, Mayfield will have surgery on his shoulder injury.

Mayfield has made it clear that he disagrees with Cabot’s report, despite his apparent rift with Stefanski.

“Clickbait is a term used to describe a piece of content that attract

You and many other Cleveland-area journalists continue to be sensationalists with no sources or facts.

Don’t put words in my mouth just so you can eat.

Mayfield wrote: “I’m not your puppet.”

If Mayfield stays in Cleveland, only time will tell.

