Baker Mayfield’s Open Admission Is Met With Applause In The NFL

Baker Mayfield’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Across The NFL

Emily Mayfield, the wife of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, revealed earlier this week that her husband has received death threats during the 2021 season.

“The death threats, lies about my husband being told, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me,” she wrote in the post.

“For the record, I pray for those of you who even consider, let alone type, those thoughts.”

The Browns quarterback dismissed the threats earlier this afternoon.

On Thursday, he told reporters that the alleged remarks did not warrant team security or the involvement of the police.

Rather, he dismissed the “keyboard warriors” who were making “empty threats.” Baker’s fans were outraged that he and his wife had received threats on social media.

“People go way too far,” one fan commented.

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Honest Admission

Goodness, people go too far https://t.co/JT43YitTNc — John (@JohnErickson107) December 30, 2021