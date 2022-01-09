Baker Mayfield’s performance can be summed up in one word, according to an ESPN analyst.

Baker Mayfield’s performance has only one world to describe it, according to ESPN analyst.

Baker Mayfield, the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, has been chastised this season for his lackluster performance.

ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich spoke out against Mayfield on Friday’s episode of Get Up.

When asked about Mayfield’s (dollar)19 million salary for the 2022 season, Ninkovich described him as a “terrible” player.

“When Dan said (dollar)19 million next year, I almost fell out of my chair,” Ninkovich said.

“Paying someone that much money to be awful is ridiculous.”

Mayfield’s prospects as a starting quarterback in the NFL were also slammed by Ninkovich.

“He would not be the starting quarterback if he were a third-round draft pick.”

If he weren’t the starter, he might not even be a backup quarterback.

“Number one overall.”

