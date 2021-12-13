Baker Mayfield’s Postgame Admission Is Met With Mixed Reactions Across The NFL

Baker Mayfield’s Postgame Admission Is Met With Applause Across The NFL

The Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, though it wasn’t pretty at the end.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns had a big lead over the Ravens, who were without Lamar Jackson, for the majority of the game, but they were only able to hold on late.

A victory is still a victory.

Mayfield admitted on Sunday night that he wasn’t pleased with how conservative his team became toward the end of the game.

According to cleveland.com, Mayfield said, “We did enough to win the game, so check that box off, but we got conservative.”

“I believe that team should be put away.”

We jumped out to an early lead; now it’s just a matter of capitalizing on the defense’s efforts to keep them scoreless.

It’s time to put it away.

That’s what great teams do, so we need to get better at it.

We were, however, better in the red zone and on third down today.

That’s something I’ve obviously discussed with you.

So all we have to do now is play better in those situations to put the game out of reach.”

