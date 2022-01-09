Baker Mayfield’s quarterback, Paul Finebaum, has a direct message for him.

Baker Mayfield has once again become one of the NFL’s most divisive players.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback had an altercation with Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer earlier this week.

Mayfield may request a trade this off-season, according to Cabot.

Former No. 1 in the United States

The report was dubbed “click-bait” by one of the top picks.

It was a clumsy move from an NFL quarterback who can’t seem to take a break from social media and concentrate on his game.

Paul Finebaum is the most recent person to speak out about the saga, and he didn’t mince words.

On Friday, Finebaum referred to Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel” who is “punk.”

Finebaum said, via Pro Football Talk, “I got into it with him in college.”

“On Twitter, he went after me.”

I used to think he was a punk, and nothing has changed.

He’s Johnny Manziel on a shoestring budget.

Cleveland, in my opinion, should let him go.

I’m not sure if this is possible, but I believe the Browns are wasting their time with him.”

