Baker Mayfield’s wife claims that the quarterback has been threatened with death.

Emily Mayfield, the wife of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, claims her husband has received death threats on social media.

Emily Mayfield wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday night that “it’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media,” before revealing that Baker’s life had been threatened.

“I’m still a believer that there are more good people than bad people out there,” Emily wrote, “but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes.”

“Which explains why I enjoy spreading positivity.

More of it is required in our world.

“The death threats, lies about my husband, and outright DISRESPECT never ceases to astound me.

For the record, I pray for those of you who even consider, much less type out, such thoughts.

I hope you can find happiness so you can stop stealing it from others.”

Baker Mayfield’s Wife Says QB Has Received Death Threats

