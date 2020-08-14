Balague: Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claims that Juventus have offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona in an effort to get him off the wage bill.

The Portugal international only signed for Juventus in July 2018 in a deal worth €117m from Real Madrid, but there are now rumours he could be leaving.

Paris Saint-Germain, who already boast Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, have been linked with a move for Ronaldo and Balague insists that the 35-year-old has been offered out “everywhere”.

“The reason why Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to PSG, it’s not so much that PSG are thinking of getting him,” Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s because Jorge Mendes has been given instructions to actually find a team for Ronaldo. We have seen this in the last six months, he was linked to Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid said: ‘no chance! He’s not coming back’. There has been talks about MLS, etc. Because Juventus want to get rid of that wage.

“It’s as drastic as that. He’s been offered everywhere, including Barcelona. I’m not sure if they can get rid of him easily.

“In fact, with the kind of money, if he still earns the €23m net that he was earning at Real Madrid, and I think he equalled his wages when he went to Juventus, who’s going to pay that kind of money?”

🗣 ‘Juventus wants to get rid of his wage, he’s been offered everywhere including Barcelona’ @GuillemBalague on the future of @Cristiano Ronaldo

📲⚽ https://t.co/3CW3Ngo4mY pic.twitter.com/OB8W9XH5oz

— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 12, 2020