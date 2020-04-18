Balague lifts lid on Man Utd stance and Real ‘priority’ in Pogba saga

Man Utd are “going to convince” Paul Pogba to stay at the club and sign a new contract, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

There have been reports that Pogba is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer after two years of trying to get away from the club which re-signed him from Juventus for £89million in 2016.

Both Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with Pogba with Zinedine Zidane understood to have particular interest in his compatriot.

The France international has not played since Boxing Day, having suffered a setback to foot surgery earlier in the season, but he is stepping up his recovery and will resume training when the club are able to following the coronavirus pandemic.

And Balague doesn’t think Spanish giants Real will have Pogba as their “priority” while Man Utd are now a more “stable team”.

“Paul Pogba was a target for Zidane, not so much for the club, and the money involved in that deal means that Real Madrid I don’t think have Paul Pogba as a priority,” Balague said on his YouTube channel.

“Paul Pogba has suggested both, that he wants to go and he wants to stay.

“So he’s playing his cards but at the moment I do feel that a player like him would be better serviced to be at Manchester United where he will be the leader, physically he will be fit finally and it seems like they are at least a stable club right now, there won’t be changes, [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer will stay.

“I know that the coaching staff at Manchester United feel that Pogba is a good leader, perhaps not so much when things are going wrong, but when they are going right, and you’ve got to hope, for Manchester United fans anyway, that the finances are in the right place to at least be able to get a stable team, improving with two or three players, meaning he has the chance to shine.

“It’s not a good time to leave I don’t think and I believe that they’re going to convince him to stay with a new contract.

“But we’ll have to see because this is very early in the conversations in that department and as I said he’s playing with all the possible cards.”

