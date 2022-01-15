‘Ball losses without pressure,’ says Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel of Romelu Lukaku’s performance against Manchester City.

‘Ball losses without pressure,’ says Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel of Romelu Lukaku’s poor performance against Manchester City.

After his poor performance against Manchester City, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel slammed Romelu Lukaku.

As the Blues lost 1-0, the German slammed the Belgian for ‘losing the ball without pressure.’

After the game, the German was asked if Lukaku had received enough service.

“Sometimes he has to perform the service,” he explained.

“He’s in, he’s had a lot of ball losses without any pressure and in a lot of promising situations.

“He stood a good chance.

“He is a part of the team; we want to serve him, but he is also a part of the team.”

Before Kevin De Bruyne scored City’s winner, Lukaku missed a huge chance.

He was played through on goal and opened his body to shoot with his left, but he put the ball at a good height for Ederson to bat away.

Tuchel, on the other hand, blamed his other attackers.

“In the first half, we had eight or nine offensive transitions and zero touches in the box,” he said.

“The front players’ performance was a big problem offensively today.”

“It was due to a lack of precision, timing, and self-control.”

“At this level, we lost far too many balls far too quickly.”

