Ballon d’Or 2021 odds: See the complete shortlist for this year’s Footballer of the Year award, as well as when it will be announced.

Ballon d’Or 2021 odds: See the entire shortlist for this year’s Footballer of the Year award, as well as when it will be announced.

Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or could come as a result of his Copa America triumph, but Jorginho’s medal haul makes him a contender as well.

This year’s Ballon d’Or is back on the table, and a slew of trophy-winning players are vying for the men’s individual award.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, curtailed campaigns, and matches played behind closed doors, organisers decided not to award the Ballon d’Or in 2020, causing some controversy.

Heavy favourite Robert Lewandowski missed out on the men’s Ballon d’Or as a result of the decision, and the Bayern Munich striker faces stiff competition this year.

Following the release of the 30-man shortlist on October 8, we take a look at the top five contenders.

The winners of the Ballon d’Or for men and women will be announced on November 29 at a gala event at Paris’ Chatelet Theatre.

The Kopa Trophy will be awarded to the best male player under the age of 21, as well as the Yashin Trophy to the best goalkeeper.

Barcelona admired Lionel Messi’s talent while he was at the club, but their reliance on the forward has only grown since he left for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Messi’s 38 goals and 14 assists in 52 games helped Barcelona finish third in La Liga and win the Copa del Rey, but his international achievement – at long last – is the reason why a seventh Ballon d’Or looks likely this year.

Argentina won the Copa America after defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final in July. It was Messi’s first major international trophy after finishing second three times in the South American competition and the 2014 World Cup.

He had the joint-most goals (4) and chances created (21) at the Copa America, as well as the most goal contributions (9), assists (5), shots (28), and shots on target (11) – a typically impactful performance that resulted in silverware this time.

For Argentines, the sight of Messi crying tears of joy while celebrating their victory in front of supporters in September (the competition was held behind closed doors) will live long in the memory, especially after their previous near-misses.

It is for this reason that Messi is the clear favorite to win the.

