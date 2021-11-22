Balotelli, Renato Sanches, and Haaland are among the Golden Boy winners from 2003 and where they are now.

Following a 20-man shortlist, Barcelona star Pedri has been named the Golden Boy for 2021, beating out Man United wonderkid Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood had been in superb form for the Red Devils, but he was beaten out by Spain international Pedri, who has established himself as a standout player for both club and country.

Greenwood was one of three England aces nominated, with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka receiving a second consecutive nomination and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham also receiving recognition for his outstanding performances.

Gavi of Barcelona and Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid were among the other notable candidates.

Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney have won the trophy in the past, as have some underwhelming names like Anderson and Alexandre Pato.

Even more astonishing is the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, and Neymar have all failed to win it.

But, since the award’s inception in 2003, who have been the other previous winners? Take a look at the list below…

THEN, at Ajax, the 20-year-old Van der Vaart was already a well-established star in Holland, having played three full seasons.

The 109-cap Holland legend played for Hamburg, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Betis, Midtjylland, and Esbjerg, among others.

Van der Vaart has dabbled in professional darts since retiring, making his BDO debut in 2019.

Rooney earned a move to Manchester United that summer after exploding onto the scene with Everton in 2002-03, scoring that goal against Arsenal.

Rooney went on to win 120 caps for England and become the country’s all-time leading scorer, while also winning five Premier League titles and one Champions League title and scoring 306 goals in his career after winning the award around his 20th birthday.

After the sacking of manager Phillip Cocu, Rooney has taken over as coach of cash-strapped Derby.

Messi had only been with Barcelona for a year when he burst onto the scene at the age of 18.

With 672 goals in 778 club games and 80 Argentina goals in 156 games, the Argentine legend has arguably become the greatest player of all time.

Messi has also won ten LaLiga titles, four Champions League titles, and a world-record SIX Ballon d’Or awards, among many other honors.

After a squabble with the Barcelona hierarchy, he is now at PSG.

THEN, at Arsenal, Fabregas was given the nod when he was 19 years old.

With three league titles to his name, the Spaniard went on to play for Barcelona and Chelesa before moving to Monaco, where he currently plays.

Aguero was a Manchester City legend when, at the age of 19, he joined Atletico Madrid…

