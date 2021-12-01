Bam Adebayo’s Injury is Serious, according to the Heat.

Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat’s star big man, has been diagnosed with a serious injury.

The team announced on Wednesday that Adebayo tore his Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb in Monday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, and that he will have surgery this weekend.

Following the procedure’s completion, a timetable for his return will be released.

Bam Adebayo has suffered a serious injury, according to the Heat.

Heat Announce Significant Bam Adebayo Injury News

Heat Announce Significant Bam Adebayo Injury News