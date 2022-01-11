Bangladesh celebrates a historic cricket victory over New Zealand.

Bangladesh celebrates after defeating New Zealand in a historic cricket match.

The touring Tigers win their first victory against Kiwis in all 43 matches played in New Zealand, leading the two-match series 1-0.

Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka

Bangladesh made test cricket history by defeating World Test champions New Zealand by eight wickets at the Hagley Oval in Auckland, New Zealand.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series in Mount Maunganui, which was also their first ever win in all formats played in New Zealand.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), “Bangladesh have completed arguably their finest ever test win, defeating reigning World Test champions New Zealand at the Bay Oval, breaking the hosts’ 17-match unbeaten streak at home.”

Ebadot Hossain, a Bangladeshi fast bowler, was named player of the match after the away side chased down a target of 40 in the second innings.

Hossain scored six times for a career-high 46 points.

The batters from New Zealand had no answer for Bangladesh’s deft reverse swing, with only Ross Taylor (40), who was playing his final test at the venue, providing resistance, according to ICC match highlights.

As Ebadot tore through Taylor’s defenses to send New Zealand spiraling at 1546, the hosts crumbled to be bowled out for just 169, sealing Bangladesh’s first away test victory over a top-five ranked team and only their sixth win abroad in 61 attempts.

Despite missing Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mahmudullah, Bangladesh cruised to victory in 16.5 overs.

Records have been broken.

According to the ICC, it was the first away win against New Zealand in any format, the first test win over New Zealand (16th attempt), the first test win over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home, the sixth win away from in 61 tests, and the end of New Zealand’s eight-series winning streak on home soil since 2017. It also ended New Zealand’s 17-match unbeaten run in home tests.