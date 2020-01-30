Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘legend’ Kobe Bryant after the NBA star’s death

Former President Barack Obama led tributes to NBA star Kobe Bryant after he died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, which also claimed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Obama tweeted that Bryant was ‘just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act’, just hours after the retired Los Angeles Lakers player’s Sikorsky S-76 crashed in Calabasas about 10am.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant along with all seven others on board, including sports coaches, two teenage girls, parents and the pilot, died when the helicopter struck the hillside and burst into flames.

Obama wrote: ‘Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa (his wife) and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.’

US President Donald Trump also paid tribute to Bryant, writing: ‘Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life … He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future.’

‘The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating….’ Trump added.

‘Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all!’

Soccer star David Beckham, who saw out his career playing for LA Galaxy, shared a touching photograph of him with Bryant on the court.

‘This was one special athlete, husband, father and friend. Having to write these words is hard enough but also knowing we have lost an amazing human being and his beautiful and talented daughter Gianna is heartbreaking.’ Beckham wrote on Instagram.

‘My family’s love and prayers go out to Vanessa and the girls, to Kobe’s basketball family, and of course to the families of those who were tragically lost with him yesterday.’

Earvin Magic Johnson tweeted a moving statement on his and his wife Cookie’s behalf, but admitted his mind was ‘racing’ as he wrote his grief-stricken words.

‘I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash,’ the retired NBA legend wrote, referring to Gianna as ‘Gigi’.

‘Cookie and I are heartbroken,’ Johnson said about Bryant’s loss. ‘I love him, his family and what he stood for on the court and off the court’.

Shaquille O’Neal, who also had played for the Lakers, tweeted, ‘There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed’.

‘My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW.’

Michael Jordan released a statement saying he would miss speaking with Bryant.

‘I will miss those conversations very much,’ the NBA legend said about Bryant. ‘He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force’.

The crash came only hours after Bryant was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

Bryant’s final post on social media had been a tweet congratulating James.

‘Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames,’ Bryant wrote. ‘Much respect my brother #33644.’

Golfer Tiger Woods learned the news of his friend Bryant’s death as he came off the 18th hole at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, moments before being interviewed by CBS.

‘It’s a shocker to everyone. I’m unbelievably sad … one of the more tragic days. For me, reality is just setting in,’ a visibly shaken Woods says in the footage, which was also tweeted by the PGA Tour.

Tennis players Novak Djokovic and Andy Roddick also paid tribute to the sporting giant.

Djokovic shared a picture with Bryant, writing: ‘My heart truly mourns today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me.’

Meanwhile Roddick shared a video of Bryant appearing to coach his daughter Gianna on the sidelines of basketball game.

‘I’ve admired Kobe from afar for so long.’ Roddick wrote. ‘Nobody is invincible in this life. Love harder. Be better. Never punt on a day. Kobe didn’t.’

Soccer star Didier Drogba also shared photos alongside Bryant and echoed the sentiments of Djokovic.

‘Thank you for all the advices and stories we shared.’ The former Chelsea ace wrote. ‘Man you are a true Champion and a great Man. May you and your lovely daughter rest in heaven.’

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash scene near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas after a group of mountain bikers spotted smoke from the helicopter’s wreckage.

A flight plan indicated the helicopter took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9.06am PST and the last signal was received from the aircraft at 9.45am. It was expected to land at San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte.

Initial reports claimed five people had been killed, but the death toll was raised to nine – including the pilot, named locally as Ara Zobayan.

Among those also killed was John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa. Girls basketball coach Christina Mauser was also killed in crash.

Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton also died. It is understood that the party had been heading to a basketball session at Bryant’s Mamba Academy.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but the control tower at Burbank Airport was contacted by the pilot shortly before 10am local time. At around 9.40am the helicopter turned south, towards a mountainous area, flight tracker data shows. Five minutes later it hit the hillside at 1700 feet.

Among the first sports professionals to react on social media was Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who was quick to tweet that ‘I hope this isn’t true man!!’

Former New York Yankees short stop Derek Jeter penned a tribute in The Players’ Tribune, which he founded, saying he too would miss conversing with Bryant.

‘All I ever needed to know about Kobe Bryant was this: that throughout our friendship, the most meaningful conversations we had — they were always about family,’ the 45-year-old retired Yankees captain writes.

‘Put aside one of the all-time great basketball careers for a second. Put aside his famous work ethic, the Mamba mentality, that incredible will to win. I’ll let everyone else tackle that,’ Jeter says, including a reference to Bryant’s ‘Mamba’ nickname.

‘But when I think of Kobe, I really just end up thinking about those special few personal conversations that we were lucky enough to share together, each time one of us had a new baby daughter’.

American football star Tom Brady wrote simply: ‘We miss you already Kobe.’

At the Australian Open, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers jersey before he took on Rafael Nadal.

Across the NBA, tributes were held at several of the eight games played Sunday.

Denver Nuggets fans began chants of ‘Kobe, Kobe’ as a minute’s silence was held before their game against the Houston Rockets.

In New York, Madison Square Garden was lit up in purple and gold alongside a giant image of Bryant captioned: ‘Kobe Bryant, 1978-2020.’

At the Staples Center in Los Angeles, crowds of shocked fans gathered to pay tribute as the venue which witnessed many of Bryant’s career highlights hosted the music industry’s Grammy Awards.

Hundreds, many wearing purple and gold Lakers shirts, placed flowers and candles at a makeshift memorial for their hero.

‘This dude is everything to me man. It makes no sense,’ said distraught Lakers fan Bobby Jimenez.

Singer Alicia Keys paid a somber tribute at the Grammys.

‘To be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now,’ Keys told the audience. ‘Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.’

Jennifer Lopez tweeted that she and husband, former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez, were sharing memories of Bryant, and said they couldn’t fathom what his widow Vanessa and family are enduring.

‘I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events,’ J.Lo wrote.

Leonardo DiCaprio tweeted Bryant was ‘larger than life’, while Hugh Jackman credited him for being one of the players who got him interested in basketball when the Australian actor first came to the US.

‘Kobe’s amazing talent, professionalism and love of the game was palpable,’ the X-Men star wrote.

Kim Kardashian posted a picture of Bryant and his daughter on Instagram with the caption: ‘My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what Vanessa is going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and baby girl.

‘I cry just thinking’s about it. I am praying for their family and everyone’s families who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend’

She wasn’t the only member of the Kardashians to express pain over Bryant’s passing. Her younger sister Khloe Kardashian tweeted: ‘This can’t be real, there’s no way!!! My heart hurts.’ In another tweet, she shared: ‘Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking.’

And brother Rob Kardashian wrote: ‘All I’m thinking about is his wife and daughters … they need their Dad … Rest in Peace Mamba.’

Similar comments continued coming from celebrities through out the day, with many of them sharing pictures they took with Bryant.

Demi Lovato posted a shot a shot of herself posing with the Lakers legend at the Staples Center.

‘This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe.’

Some mourners posted cherished images of Bryant. Model Bella Hadid tweeted a photo of Bryant reading the Los Angeles Times sports section while traveling with the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy, likely from the back-to-back titles in 2010.

‘I can’t believe this…Rest in Peace King…. thinking about Vanessa and their beautiful children during this time….,’ she wrote.

Travis Barker of Blink-182, who lives nearby in the upscale Southern California neighborhood, simply tweeted: ‘RIP KOBE.’

Singer Khalid similarly tweeted, ‘RIP Kobe,’ adding ‘This is heartbreaking unbelievable.’

Rap artist A$AP Rocky also shared on social media: ‘RIP KOBE, SO SAD, SUCH A SAD DAY N SAD NEWS, WE LOVE U.’

Model Chrissy Teigen expressed shock, saying in a social media post she could not believe ‘this is real’, upon hearing the news that Bryant died.

Singer John Legend said he was ‘so sad and stunned,’ over Bryant’s death and also recalled rap artist Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down in the parking lot of his clothing store in Los Angeles last March.

‘Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe’, tweeted Legend.

Lance Bass of NSYNC fame tweeted a photo of the notable guard wearing his iconic purple and gold uniform with the caption: ‘No words.’

On Wednesday, Bryant celebrated the 13-year anniversary of a remarkable game where he earned 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, the second best single game point total in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain still holds the title of most points scored in a single game with 100 points.

Late night funny man Jimmy Kimmel tweeted Bryant was ‘one of the hardest-working athletes ever’.

‘We will never forget you Kobe.’