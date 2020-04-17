Barca boss sends message to four Prem clubs over Coutinho

Quique Setien has actually reviewed the future of perennial Premier League transfer target Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho has actually battled at Barcelona because leaving Liverpool to join the Spanish titans in January 2018.

The Brazilian was soon rewarded with 2 La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey has battled to clear up at the Nou Camp and also has actually spent this previous season on financing at Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions will certainly not be making that deal long-term, however, leaving Coutinho at an occupation crossroads and considering what could be his final huge step.

Chelsea have actually been connected and also Everton, Leicester and Tottenham have all been attributed with an interest, while Liverpool have been told to re-sign the Brazilian.

Yet Setien has actually suggested Coutinho may have a future in Spain when football resumes.

“Coutinho? I like him extremely much,” the manager informed Spanish terminal RAC 1.

“He is still a Barcelona gamer. You have to pay the condition or a transfer charge to Barca.

“I assume he can be right here at the beginning of next period. I do not recognize if he desires to come back or go away again, I need to speak with him to ask him.

“He is a great player, no doubt regarding it.”

