‘Barca is back’ – Barcelona confirms their interest in Erling Haaland and warns that they will be ‘big players in the transfer market’ once more.

‘Barca is back’ – Barcelona confirms Erling Haaland’s interest and warns that they will once again be “big players in the transfer market.”

JOAN LAPORTA believes Barcelona is ready to compete with Europe’s top clubs for Erling Haaland’s signature.

As his side looks to compete with Chelsea and Liverpool for the striker’s services, the Nou Camp president claims his club will be a transfer force to be reckoned with.

Barca are planning to rebuild their team, according to football expert Fabrizio Romano, with the LaLiga giants hoping to reclaim their position as a dominant force.

“We’re working to build a top team,” Laporta, 59, is said to have said about their rumoured interest in the Borussia Dortmund ace.

“If we do things right, which I’m confident we will, anything is possible.”

“Barca is open to bringing in top players.”

We’re on our way to regaining our status.

“Everyone in the world should prepare themselves, because we are re-entering the market as major players.”

Laporta’s remarks come amid reports that the Barcelona president met with Haaland, 21, and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola.

Despite the club’s well-publicized financial difficulties, both players are rumored to be targets for a potential Barca swoop this year.

The Nou Camp club, who were reportedly £1.15 billion in debt last August, have taken out a bank loan to help with their finances.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Manchester United, as well as Barcelona, the Blues, and Liverpool, are all interested in Haaland, who has been on fire in attack this season.

According to reports, due to a release clause in his Dortmund contract, the player could be available for £64 million this summer.

Raiola revealed that his client had made a home purchase in Spain.

According to reports, the forward has expressed his desire to play in the country to star-struck fans.

The current contract between Haaland and the German giants, which began in January 2020, is set to expire in June 2024.

The forward, who started his senior career at top-flight Norwegian club Bryne, has scored 19 goals in 16 games this season across all competitions.

Since joining Dortmund two years ago, Haaland has scored 76 goals in 79 appearances.