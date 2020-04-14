Barça submits grievance against Emili Rousaud

Everything went really quickly at Barça last week. Emili Rousaud was indeed the candidate of the Bartomeu clan (the latter can not run once more) for the governmental elections of 2021. But relations in between the 2 males shabby substantially and also the head of state in workplace attempted to put his possible successor, between various other leaders at the door. The last did not provide up and increased the inflammatory statements in the direction of the instructions of the champion of Spain.

“Has anyone used it?” Honestly, I think so. That? I do not understand. If the audit informs us that the price for this type of solution is evaluated at EUR 100,000 and that we paid EUR 1 million, a person utilized it in passing “, he had significantly launched regarding the renowned Barçagate. As well as in an official statement, FC Barcelona revealed that it would certainly submit a complaint versus Rousaud for “Unfounded and also significant allegations”.