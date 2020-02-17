Barcelona 2-1 Getafe: Antoine Griezmann and Sergi Roberto on target

Barcelona beat Getafe at the Nou Camp and even the goal the visitors scored seemed to leave the Barca fans happy.

Angel Rodriguez volleyed home on 66 minutes to reduce Barcelona’s lead. The Getafe striker remains one of the leading candidates to become Barca’s emergency replacement striker if La Liga gives them permission to bring in a new forward next week.

He has now scored 10 goals from just six starts and if Barcelona call him to be their super sub instead of Getafe’s he will have won many of his new fans over by barely celebrating this strike.

His goal could have sparked a Getafe comeback but Marc-Andre ter Stegen palmed the ball on his line just before Jaime Mata could arrive to score what would have been the equalizer.

‘Marc is an extraordinary footballer,’ said Barça coach Quique Setien of his keeper who also played his part with his feet in the first half as Barcelona dealt with Getafe’s intensive high press playing out from the back.

Barcelona took the lead on 33 minutes when Lionel Messi slipped the ball through to Antoine Griezmann and he beat David Soria through the keeper’s legs.

That pass meant Messi had made all six of Barcelona’s last six goals setting up two for Ansu Fati against Granada, all three goals last week in the win over Betis and then this one for Griezmann.

Just six minutes later it was 2-0. Jordi Alba had hobbled off with a groin strain and been replaced by Junior Firpo. And it was Junior and his fellow full-back Sergio Roberto who were both high up the pitch for a Barcelona attack.

When Junior crossed from the left, Ansu Fati never made contact and the ball ran to Sergi Roberto coming on to it from the right wing to bury the second goal.

All this came from a position of potential weakness. Gerard Pique was hobbling for Barcelona in the first 10 minutes and Allan Nyom thought he had put Getafe in front.

The big right-back converted from a corner but the video assistant referee spotted his blatant block off the ball on Samuel Umtiti and the goals was ruled out.

Angel came on and scored what could yet be his last goal for Getafe. Setien was asked about Angel. ‘All the Getafe forwards are top players,’ he said. ‘Let’s see if we are allowed to bring in a striker.’

Barcelona have now negotiated two difficult league games away to Betis and home to Getafe. They are keeping pace with Real Madrid who can move two points clear of them if they beat Celta Vigo on Sunday.

They are doing it without the goals of Messi too. He has now gone four games without scoring. But on the occasion of his 350th game in the Camp Nou his pass for Griezmann’s goal was still moment of the game and it helped Barcelona maintain their record of only having dropped two points at home all season.