Barcelona 2-1 Levante: Teenager Ansu Fati bags brace inside two minutes to gets Barca back on track

Lionel Messi has a new friend at the Camp Nou – 17-year-old Ansu Fati scored two in two minutes both from the Argentine’s assists as Barcelona beat Levante 2-1 to move three points behind Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Messi backed the Barça kid earlier in the season when he broke records as the club’s youngest debutant and youngest scorer.

There was an embrace between the two posted on social media after those milestones, here the embraces came on the pitch after twice Messi played the ball in behind Levante’s defence and the teenager raced on to the pass to score past Aitor Fernandez shooting, both times, through the keeper’s legs.

Aitor came into the game having made more saves than any other La Liga keeper but he could do nothing about the first hit and was left a little embarrassed by the second. Messi, bereft of Luis Suarez, seemed to relish in the options Fati’s running offered and the two linked up brilliantly.

Fati had played as a right wing-back in Quique Setien’s first two games but the new Barcelona coach seems to have reigned in the experimenting and with Nelson Semedo back in the team at right back and Clement Lenglet back in the centre of defence this was much more like the current champions at their best in the first half.

‘We have to look after him because he can give us so much,’ said Setien of Fati’s display. ‘I like what he did going forward but also the way he contributed defensive. He’s a huge talent.’

Messi also had a chance from a Fati pass in the impressive first half and Semedo hit the top of Aitor’s crossbar as Barcelona tried to put the game out of sight before the first half had finished.

But they had to settle with Fati’s goals, coming on 30 and 32 minutes, at the break. In the second period Levante kept back into the game scoring late and making it a nervous last few minutes.

Barcelona allowed Levante to create as many as seven clear cut openings after the break and from one of those a Ruben Rochina shot took a deflection off of Ruben Vezo and wrong-footed Marc Andre ter Stegen.

‘It was a game that could have finished 8-2 or 8-3,’ said Setien but that analysis was hard on Levante who had Rochina blazing over with the goal at his mercy with their best chance before scoring.

‘Of course I’m concerned about us conceding chances,’ said the Barcelona coach. ‘But we also had many many chances and that is the important thing.’

Fati was given a huge ovation when he was taken off in the second half. ‘He is a kid who is still emerging,’ said Setien. ‘He has huge potential and today’s he’s made some more history with his two goals.’

The only dark cloud on the horizon for Barcelona was the second half booking for Gerard Pique. He is now ruled out of next week’s visit to Betis. ‘You always miss Pique when he is not there,’ said the Barcelona coach who must now face his former club without his most important defender.