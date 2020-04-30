Barcelona and Chelsea target Andre Onana ready to quit Ajax as goalkeeper admits his ‘ambitions’

Andre Onana is ready to ‘take a step’ and leave Ajax amid links to Chelsea and Barcelona.

The goalkeeper, who has kept 15 clean sheets this season, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Dutch side after establishing himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe.

The team that made the semi-final of last season’s Champions League has already been largely dismantled with Hakim Ziyech becoming the latest player to leave the club after agreeing a move to Chelsea.

Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie de Jong joined Juventus and Barcelona respectively in the summer and Onana is expected to be the next out the door after confirming he is ready to take the next step in his career.

‘Don’t get me wrong, I am very happy with Ajax and I am very grateful to the club,’ Onana told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

‘It was five great years here, but now my time has come to take a step.

‘I don’t yet know what will happen, but my ambitions and agreements are clear.’

The 24-year-old’s contract is set to expire in 2022 with Ajax thought to want a fee of £35million, but they may have to lower their asking price due to the financial uncertainty of coronavirus.

Onana’s young age and ability to play out from the back has attracted interest from Barcelona but Chelsea are also on the hunt for a goalkeeper and may be in a better position to offer regular first-team football.

The Cameroon international would likely challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for the No 1 shirt while Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the established first-choice for the LaLiga side.

However, talks over a new deal for the 27-year-old have reportedly stalled which could open the door for Onana.