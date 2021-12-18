In the mighty ‘Maradona’ Europa League last-16 tie, Barcelona and Napoli have drawn, while Rangers face a nightmare Dortmund match.

In the mighty ‘Maradona’ Europa League last-16 tie, Barcelona and Napoli have been drawn, while Rangers have been drawn against Dortmund.

Barcelona and Napoli have been drawn in the prestigious ‘Maradona’ Europa League last-16 tie, while Rangers will play Dortmund in a nightmare match.

For the first time in 17 years, BARCELONA has been paired with Napoli in the Europa League.

It will also be Xavi’s first Europa League match as manager, with the first leg taking place at the Nou Camp in February.

Borussia Dortmund, managed by Erling Haaland, has been assigned to Rangers.

The Gers were knocked out of the quarter-finals last year, so they’ll have to work extra hard this year to advance.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were denied a dream tie after Napoli beat Leicester in the final game of the group stages to qualify.

However, with Napoli taking their place, two of Diego Maradona’s former teams will clash in what promises to be two thrilling games on and off the field.

