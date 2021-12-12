Barcelona are interested in signing Adnan Januzaj, a former Manchester United player whose Real Sociedad contract is about to expire, in a summer transfer.

Barcelona are interested in signing Adnan Januzaj, a former Manchester United midfielder, in a summer transfer because his Real Sociedad contract is about to expire.

Barcelona are interested in signing ADNAN JANUZAJ, whose contract expires next summer.

According to reports, the ex-Manchester United prospect has impressed at Real Sociedad, and the Catalan giants are interested in signing him.

Barcelona are hoping to sign the 26-year-old in January as his contract expires, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Januzaj was one of Manchester United’s most promising young players, and he was promoted to the first team squad for the 2013-14 season.

The highly-rated hotshot scored a brace in a comeback win against Sunderland in his first start for the club.

Januzaj had a promising start to his career at Manchester United, scoring four goals in 27 Premier League appearances.

When manager David Moyes left the club, however, a tumultuous relationship with Louis Van Gaal put a stop to his progress.

“When I played my first season at United and came through the academy, people were showing me love,” Januzaj previously said of his relationship with Van Gaal.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“Obviously, it becomes more difficult to prove yourself and be happy when a coach arrives who does not show you love.”

“Van Gaal would yell at you even if you made a bad pass.”

“You have to teach young players who aren’t very good.”

“A coach is similar to a teacher, and that’s what I’ve been missing the most.”

The Belgium international was then loaned out to Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland, both of whom he failed to impress.

In 2017, United ended the experiment by selling Januzaj to Sociedad.

Jokin Aperribay, the president of Real Sociedad, is hoping to keep Januzaj away from Barcelona.

“I’m hoping he stays here, that he stays with us,” he said.