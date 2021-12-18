Barcelona are planning a triple transfer swoop for three players: Azpilicueta, Rudiger, and Pulisic.

Barcelona are planning a triple transfer swoop for three Chelsea players: Azpilicueta, Rudiger, and Pulisic.

According to reports, Barcelona is planning a three-man raid on European champions Chelsea.

Xavi is interested in Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Christian Pulisic.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Rudiger and Azpilicueta are entering the final months of their Chelsea contracts and are summer targets.

Pulisic’s signing, meanwhile, is expected to happen sooner rather than later, with Barcelona interested in a January loan deal.

The American international has only played in six Premier League games this season due to an ankle injury.

And with only two of those coming from the start, a loan move to get some much-needed match minutes may be in the cards.

This is ideal for a cash-strapped Barcelona, which lacks the necessary funds to cover large money transfers.

As a result, they’re concentrating on loan deals and unrestricted transfers.

Rudiger, who is unlikely to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, is one possible free signing.

He’s another player who could help Xavi’s revolution at Camp Nou get off the ground.

A deal for the 28-year-old is said to be ‘complicated,’ as Barca cannot afford to pay his exorbitant wage demands.

Rudiger currently earns around £100,000 per week, but he is expected to earn upwards of £400,000 per week at his next club.

Those demands have effectively ruled out Barcelona, with the German reportedly agreeing to join bitter rivals Real Madrid instead.

Cesar Azpilicueta, on the other hand, appears to be a more attainable goal.

He’ll also be out of contract this summer and has yet to be offered a new contract.

Xavi is thought to prefer his versatility, as he can play both centre-back and right-back, and he would bring a wealth of experience to a young squad.

The 32-year-old is said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with Barcelona, raising fears among his Chelsea teammates that he will leave the club.

From January 1, both Rudiger and Azpilicueta will be free to begin talks with foreign clubs.

In the near future, Barcelona could field a full starting line-up of ex-Chelsea players.

Another Stamford Bridge star linked with the Spaniards is Andreas Christensen, who is out of contract in the summer.

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner are also said to be ‘in talks’ with Barcelona for a loan move.

