BARCELONA are expected to sell FIVE players in the January transfer window in order to fund the signing of Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

The LaLiga club has agreed to pay £50 million for the Spaniard’s transfer to the Nou Camp.

In order to comply with LaLiga’s financial fair play regulations, they must recoup some money through transfer fees and free up space on the wage bill.

So here are the five players who could be on their way out of the Nou Camp in January.

Coutinho has been linked with a move away from Barcelona for over a year, despite his struggles in Spain.

Last season, the former Liverpool man only appeared 14 times, scoring three goals.

Even though he has made more appearances for the club this season, he has only scored twice.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton have all been linked with Coutinho.

It has been reported that De Jong has fallen out of favor since Ronald Koeman was fired and replaced by Xavi.

Xavi has made it clear that he does not rate the Sevilla loanee, who has only scored once in 12 appearances since joining Barcelona.

He has started five of the last eight LaLiga games and could be released in January.

Following the return of Dani Alves to the Nou Camp, Chelsea are considering a £30 million bid for Barcelona defender Dest in the January transfer window.

Chelsea will most likely have to wait until the summer to sign the 21-year-old American, whose contract at the Nou Camp expires in 2025.

However, Barcelona’s desire to sell players to make room for Torres will have boosted the Blues’ chances of signing him in January.

Umtiti, who has only appeared in one LaLiga game this season, appears to be on his way out of Barcelona.

Premier League clubs, as well as clubs in France and Turkey, are said to have approached him with offers.

Although they are “not top-level teams,” the clubs remain anonymous.

According to reports, Xavi will not play loanee Demir until February, as Barca will be obligated to buy him if he makes one more appearance.

This is because his parent club Rapid Vienna stipulated in the loan agreement that if he played 10 times for the Spanish giants, he would trigger a clause requiring Barca to agree to a permanent deal for him.

