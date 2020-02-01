Barcelona ‘are trying to sell Coutinho NOW as they look to free up funds for Suarez replacement’

Barcelona are set for a busy end to the January transfer window after it was reported they are trying to sell Philippe Coutinho and sign a replacement for Luis Suarez.

Coutinho is currently out on loan at Bayern Munich, and although they are paying his £7.2m-a-season wages, the Bundesliga side have balked at his £102m option-to-buy.

Catalunya Radio Barcelona report that Bayern have been kept informed of the situation and could still sign him at a lower price if one can be agreed before the window closes.

Barcelona are said to be desperate to cash in as they search for a long-term replacement for striker Luis Suarez.

It was reported on Wednesday evening that Everton turned down a huge £85m bid from Barcelona for Richarlison, while Dusan Tadic is also on their radar.

Elsewhere, Ivan Rakitic – a target for Manchester United and Juventus – could also leave the Nou Camp in a busy couple of days for the La Liga giants.