Barcelona boss Quique Setien not concerned by Lionel Messi’s barren spell 

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has insisted that he isn’t concerned about Lionel Messi’s lack of goals as ‘he has been scoring for 14 years’.

Messi is renowned for his prolific nature in front of goal but has failed to find the net in six of his last seven games.

The 32-year-old wasn’t at his best as Barcelona lost 2-0 to Real Madrid last weekend but Setien said that such struggles could happen to any player.

As reported by goal, Setien said: ‘I don’t care that he didn’t score recently. If he scored it would be better, but it has never bothered me.

‘It could happen to Leo or anyone. He is having chances and that is the important thing, that chances are generated.

‘He has been scoring goals for 14 years, if he now has a period in which he scores less it is not important.’

Messi has still mustered 23 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, while he scored four times in a recent thrashing of Eibar.

The Argentina international appears set for his lowest-scoring season in over a decade, while he is some way adrift of his tally of 51 goals from last season.

Barcelona will hope that Messi will be back amongst the goals on Saturday when they host Real Sociedad.

Setien’s side are currently in second place in La Liga, one point adrift of leaders Real Madrid.