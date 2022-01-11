Barcelona ‘cannot believe Tottenham paid £26 million for Emerson Royal,’ according to reports, as Spurs look to sign a new wing-back as one of three targets.

When Tottenham paid £26 million for Emerson Royal last summer, Barcelona were said to be taken aback.

According to the Telegraph, Nou Camp officials couldn’t believe their good fortune when the Londoners’ massive bid arrived.

Emerson, 22, had only been at Barca for two months after Real Betis paid around £7 million for him.

And they jumped at the chance to get nearly four times what they paid for him.

Since selling Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50 million in 2017, Spurs hoped Emerson would be the man to solve their right-back problem.

However, the Brazilian has underwhelmed Antonio Conte, who is now hoping to sign Adama Traore from Wolves this month.

After Serge Aurier, Matt Doherty, and Emerson, the Spaniard would be the fourth right-back to join Spurs since Walker’s departure.

Conte, on the other hand, is willing to meet Wolves’ £20 million asking price in order to complete two other key January signings.

Tottenham is rumored to be looking for a new central midfielder as well.

Conte also wants a second attacker to help Harry Kane.

Spurs, on the other hand, are expecting several departures, with Tanguy Ndombele set to leave after being booed by fans during the FA Cup comeback against Morecambe.

Doherty could be used as a makeweight in the Traore trade.

Meanwhile, Ajax is interested in Steven Bergwijn, but their initial £15 million bid was rejected.

Dele Alli will also be allowed to leave if a suitable offer comes in.

