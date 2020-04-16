Barcelona coach Setién is reluctant to restart the Spanish league

FC Barcelona coach Quique Setién does not expect the Spanish football league to be played this season. La Liga is planning to resume the competition without an audience by the end of June, but Setién is extremely pessimistic about it.

“I have read the plans and I very much doubt whether they can be implemented,” said Setién in conversation with the Catalan radio station RAC1. “I think they are unworkable and logistically very difficult to implement.”

The competition in Spain, which has been seriously affected by the corona virus with more than 19,000 deaths, has been stopped since March 11. La Liga has prepared multiple scenarios for a restart, between late May and late June. One option is for teams to remain in isolated training camps until the season ends.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets was not enthusiastic about that. “I think that is too much to ask and will not work. We can start training, but it will be difficult when the competition starts again and clubs have to travel.”