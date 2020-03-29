Barcelona confident they will pip Manchester United and Man City to Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona believe they will beat Premier League giants Manchester United and City to the signature of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

Martinez has become one of the hottest properties on the football market after shining under Antonio Conte at the San Siro this season, scoring 16 goals.

And his impressive form has led to him attracting plenty of interest from Pep Guardiola, who has identified the Argentine international as a possible replacement for Sergio Aguero, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he can be the deadly striker United have been crying out for.

But according to the Mirror, Barcelona have been monitoring his situation closely ever since he broke through the ranks at Racing Club de Avellaneda – and they are ready to trigger his staggering £102.5milion release clause to acquire his signature.

The 22-year-old striker is viewed by Barcelona as the perfect replacement for Luis Suarez, who is battling with a knee injury.

The report also claims that they were willing to hear out offers for the Uruguay striker and Philippe Coutinho in order to raise the funds for Martinez.

And Martinez already has a huge admirer in the form of six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona and Argentine star has previously labelled his compatriot as ‘spectacular’ before calling him the ‘complete forward’.

‘He’s spectacular, he’s in stunning form. You could always tell he was a great player, but he’s really exploded in the last year,’ Messi told Mundo Deportivo.

‘He’s good in one-one one situations, fights it out with anyone, wins back the ball, can turn in the box. He’s a complete forward.’