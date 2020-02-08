Barcelona ‘consider move for Real Betis striker Loren Moron’

Real Betis striker Loren Moron is being considered for a move to Barcelona this month, despite the transfer window having already closed, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish authorities may allow the Catalan side to make a signing this month due to the number of serious injuries they have suffered in attack.

Marca report that Betis star Moron, who has scored 21 goals in LaLiga this season, is among the players that Quique Setien could target to fill the void left by Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

The rule which Barcelona could be able to exploit requires them to only sign players that are currently operating in LaLiga, significantly limiting their options.

Along with the serious injuries to both Suarez and Dembele, Barcelona sold Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz and have suddenly found themselves short in attack.

Moron has been one of the revelations of the season with Betis and there are reports that Barcelona would be able to acquire the player for around half of his €60million (£51m) release clause.

Setien previously managed Betis and may look to use his cordial relationship with the club to his advantage if the club elect to pursue an emergency deal for Moron.

Angel Rodriguez of Getafe and Girona’s Cristhian Stuani are also said to be on the shortlist of targets for Setien.