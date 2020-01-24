Barcelona ‘consider short-term move for Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud’

Barcelona are weighing up a shock move for Olivier Giroud during the January transfer window as they look to bolster their striking options.

Giroud looks set to leave Chelsea this month as the Frenchman is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and out of contract at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old had been linked with Inter Milan but the move appears to have broken down.

Now Barcelona could take advantage of the situation by signing the former Arsenal man on a cut-price January deal, according to the Independent.

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien will be keen on strengthening his forward line before the end of the month as his side battle it out on three fronts.

Star striker Suarez has been ruled out for four months due to a knee injury which is likely to see him miss the rest of the season.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been linked with a move to the Nou Camp but the newly-appointed Gunners captain looks set to stay in England until the summer.