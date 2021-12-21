Barcelona could offer Arsenal exile Aubameyang a career lifeline, but his wages could jeopardize a January loan move.

Barcelona may offer a career lifeline to Arsenal exile Aubameyang, but his wages could jeopardize a January loan move.

Barcelona could offer PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG a chance to save his career, but his wages could derail any potential move.

Since Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta removed him as captain last week, the £350,000-per-week striker has been training alone.

The 32-year-old is expected to be kept out of the first-team squad until the end of the month, when he will travel to Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Juventus has been linked with a move for the player in recent days, as his future at Arsenal remains uncertain.

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona has joined the hunt for him as well.

Once the transfer window reopens in January, the Catalans want the veteran on loan.

Following Sergio Auguero’s retirement, Barca are desperate to add to their attack.

However, due to the forward’s wage demands, the cash-strapped LaLiga club may be priced out of a deal.

Arsenal appear to be relieved to have the ex-striker off their books.

However, they would like Barcelona to cover all of Aubameyang’s wages.

And it’s something the Nou Camp side might not be able to afford right now.

They’ve also been linked to a slew of other assailants.

Edinson Cavani of Manchester United is one of those mentioned.

For the Red Devils this season, the Uruguayan has only made three starts.

He has a contract expiring in June, but United are said to be keen on keeping him at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

