Barcelona eyeing late £20m bid for Chelsea winger Willian as they aim to steal march on other sides

Chelsea are readying themselves for an audacious late £20million offer from Barcelona for winger Willian.

The Calatan giants are desperate to reinforce their forward line following the long-term injury to Luis Suarez and having sacrificed top spot in LaLiga to arch rivals Real Madrid.

And now Barcelona – who sit three points behind league leaders Madrid – are looking to sign the Brazilian winger before the January window slams shut.

Barcelona have been long-term admirers of the 31-year-old star, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

With competition already growing to potentially sign him on a free transfer in the summer, the Spanish outfit are desperate to steal a march on their European rivals in order to acquire his services before Friday’s deadline.

Barcelona were in hot pursuit of Willian in the summer of 2018, launching a number of bids for the Chelsea star – with their final offer topping £55m.

However, the Premier League side rejected Barcelona’s advances as they looked to keep hold of one of their most experienced stars.

Willian has become one of Frank Lampard’s most trusted players this season at Stamford Bridge, playing 30 times in all competitions.

Since joining Chelsea back in 2013 after they pipped Tottenham to his signature, Willian has gone on to win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and the Europa League.