Barcelona give up on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and step up chase for Valencia striker Rodrigo

Barcelona are progressing in talks with Valencia over striker Rodrigo as they attempt to find a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez.

This La Liga champions opted to move for Rodrigo after giving up on signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barca had targeted Aubameyang to fill in for Suarez, who will miss the next four months following knee surgery, but the Gunners wanted at least £50million for their 30-year-old skipper.

This is a blow for Aubameyang, who was reportedly keen on a move to the Catalan giants.

Former Real Madrid youth star Rodrigo, who has eight goals in 21 Spain caps, has now emerged as a more likely signing.

Valencia, who signed stopper Jasper Cillessen from the club in the summer, are set to be offered cash plus defender Nelson Semedo.

There had been consideration over offering out-of-favour Ivan Rakitic, but the Croatian’s wage requests were reportedly too high.