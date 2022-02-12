Barcelona had the opportunity to KEEP Lionel Messi in the summer transfer window, according to the club’s director, who claims that “no player is above the club.”

Barcelona had a chance to KEEP Lionel Messi during the summer transfer window, according to the club’s director, who claims that “no player is above the club.”

Mateu Alemany, the president of Barcelona, has revealed that the club had the option of keeping Lionel Messi last summer but chose not to.

Due to Barcelona’s dire financial situation, Messi, 34, was forced to leave the Nou Camp.

Alemany later admitted that he did not want to leave Argentina to join Paris Saint-Germain, but he had no choice.

“Sadly, Messi’s departure was not unexpected,” he told Marca.

“It was the reality of the situation at the time.

He could only stay if Barça joined something we didn’t want to join.

“We came to the conclusion that the club was more important than anyone else.”

Commercially, we’ve suffered a significant setback.”

CVC’s bid to buy 10% of La Liga TV rights is most likely what Almenay is referring to.

The proposed deal was worth £2.3 billion and would have given Barcelona a £238 million boost, £36 million of which could have gone towards keeping Messi and Griezmann.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

However, Barcelona decided that the 50-year deal was not in their best interests.

Despite the fact that it was their last chance to keep Messi, they turned down the proposal.

Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have both said no to the deal, with Los Blancos taking legal action against La Liga to prevent it from going through.

Barcelona was able to cut millions from their wage budget by offloading Messi, allowing them to strengthen in January.

Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were brought in to bolster Xavi’s attacking options, and they helped Barcelona defeat Atletico Madrid 4-2 last week.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.