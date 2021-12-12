Barcelona has been relegated to the Europa League following a defeat to Bayern Munich.

Barcelona has been relegated to the Europa League after losing to Bayern Munich.

After being thrashed 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the final match of UEFA Champions League Group E on Wednesday, Barcelona was eliminated from the competition and will now compete in the Europa League.

The game got off to a slow start, but Bayern took the lead in the 34th minute at the Allianz Arena in Munich when Thomas Muller scored his 50th Champions League goal.

Leroy Sane made it 2-0 for Bayern Munich in the 43rd minute, just before the halftime break.

In the second half, Bayern continued to press, with Jamal Musiala scoring the third goal for the Bavarians in the 32nd minute, bringing the score to 3-0.

Bayern Munich won all of its games in Group E and finished with 18 points at the end of the group stage.

Barcelona came in third place in the group with seven points.

The following are the results from Wednesday:

Chelsea vs. Zenit: 3-3

1-1 draw between Juventus and Malmo.

Dinamo Kiev defeated Benfica 2-0.

1-3 Wolfsburg-Lille

Sevilla 1-0 Salzburg

Young Boys drew 1-1 with Manchester United.

Barcelona defeats Bayern Munich 3-0.