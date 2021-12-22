Barcelona has paid £55 million for Ferran Torres, Chelsea is interested in signing Kimpembe to replace Rudiger, and Newcastle has requested a loan transfer for Moussa Dembele.

Barcelona have paid £55 million for Ferran Torres, Chelsea are interested in signing Kimpembe to replace Rudiger, and Newcastle have requested a loan transfer for Moussa Dembele.

Ferran Torres of Manchester City is reportedly set to join Spanish giants Barcelona for £50 million.

According to reports, the City star is set to return to Spain soon, with the deal nearly completed.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Chelsea is planning a raid on PSG for defender Presnel Kimpembe.

During his time at PSG, Blues coach Thomas Tuchel was in charge of the centre-back.

According to L’Equipe, the German manager wants Kimpembe, who is out of contract next summer, to replace Antonio Rudiger, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are looking for a striker and have been linked with Anthony Martial of Manchester United and Moussa Dembele of Celtic.

The struggling Magpies are also reportedly interested in bringing Edin Dzeko to Tyneside, as the club’s Saudi owners look to make a profit.

The transfer window opens on January 1 and closes at 11:59 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break occurring during the final week of the window.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

For Januzaj, a duo is battling it out.

Former Manchester United star Adnan Januzaj is reportedly being pursued by West Ham and Barcelona.

Real Sociedad’s contract with the 26-year-old expires in the summer of 2022.

Todofichajes reports that Januzaj has turned down Sociedad’s latest offer to stay at the club.

He’s also open to a return to West Ham in the Premier League.

Barca, on the other hand, is expected to make a bid to keep Januzaj in the country.

Gomez has a lot of fans.

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez ahead of a January transfer.

In addition to Antonio Rudiger, Pau Torres, and Jules Kounde, Los Blancos have shortlisted Antonio Rudiger, Pau Torres, and Jules Kounde to bolster their defense.

According to the Mail, Gomez is one of four defenders Real are considering this winter.

However, they may find it difficult to sign him, as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant about keeping the centre-back.

What the hell is going on?

Barcelona is reportedly close to landing Man City forward Ferran Torres for £50 million.

After the debt-ridden Spaniards were given permission to take out a ‘huge’ loan, this happened.

After Barca agreed to borrow more money ahead of the January window, Guillem Balague claims a transfer is imminent.

However, in order to meet LaLiga Financial Fair Play requirements, they will have to sell at least one current player as part of the Torres deal.

Newcastle is keeping an eye on…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.