Barcelona has told Chelsea to up their Frenkie De Jong transfer offer to £50 million if they want to sign the midfielder this month.

CHELSEA will reportedly have to pay £50 million this month to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Blues were rumored to have made a £33 million bid for the creative Dutchman earlier this week.

The bid is expected to be rejected because Barcelona wants a higher fee if the 24-year-old is to leave in the January transfer window.

And, according to El Nacional, Chelsea will have to pay £50 million to secure his services.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side aren’t the only European powerhouse interested in signing De Jong.

Bayern Munich is also rumored to be interested in the midfielder, who has 38 caps for the Netherlands.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for him as a Paul Pogba replacement.

And Pep Guardiola may be able to entice De Jong to the Etihad, as Manchester City is one of the few clubs that can afford the transfer fee.

After agreeing to a £65 million fee in the January window, the former Ajax man joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

He has made 110 appearances for LaLiga, scoring 10 goals.

Barca, on the other hand, is eager to raise funds by selling players because they are still in a serious financial crisis.

In order for the club to register new signing Ferran Torres without breaking LaLiga’s financial fair play regulations, Samuel Umtiti was recently forced to sign a reduced contract.

At the end of the season, they are also interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Barca president Joan Laporta claims that the club now has the funds to re-sign some of the game’s biggest names.

According to reports, a contract worth £480,000 per week is being lined up to entice Haaland to the Nou Camp.

In his Dortmund contract, the Norway international has a £64 million release clause.

Barcelona is currently in sixth place in LaLiga, having won only eight of their 20 league games this season.

