Barcelona have confirmed that Man United target Ousmane Dembele is for sale on a cheap transfer after being left out of the squad.

Man United target Ousmane Dembele has been dropped from Barcelona’s squad and is available for a bargain transfer.

OUSMANE DEMBELE, who has been dropped from the Barcelona squad, is expected to leave in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has been in talks to extend it recently.

However, cash-strapped Barcelona has been unable to match Dembele’s demands, resulting in a tense standoff between the club and the player.

Now, Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has revealed that the forward will not sign a new contract and may be sold this month.

“It’s clear that Dembele does not want to stay at Barcelona,” he said.

He refuses to participate in our project.

“We told Dembele that he needed to get out of here right away.

Ousmane is expected to be sold before the end of January.”

