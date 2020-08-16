Barcelona: Henry and Pochettino linked with managerial job

Thierry Henry and Mauricio Pochettino have been touted as potential replacements for Quique Setien at Barcelona, according reports.

Setien could lose his job following the crushing defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last night.

Bayern outclassed Barca from the start to go through to the semi-finals. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry were just some of the names to get on the scoresheet.

The loss means Barca have failed to win a single trophy this season. It now looks like Setien will pay for this with his job.

Pochettino and Henry are joined by Ronald Koeman and Massimiliano Allegri on the list of potential managers, according to Diario Sport (via Daily Mail).

Pochettino has been linked with the Barca job in the past and could emerge to become the favourite. His style of play while at Tottenham is attractive to Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu.

Meanwhile, Henry has become a surprise frontrunner for the job. The Frenchman had a poor spell as manager of Monaco and is now managing Montreal Impact in the MLS.

Henry is linked with a job as a result of his close ties at the Nou Camp. The striker played there from 2007 to 2010 and won countless trophies during that time.

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is currently available and could be approached by the Spanish club. His managerial credentials are strong as he took Juve to four consecutive domestic doubles between 2015 and 2018.

The final manager on the list is Ronald Koeman. He currently manages the Dutch national team, although he could be tempted back into club football with a big money offer.

Koeman was Barca’s assistant manager between 1998 and 2000, before successful spells at the likes of Ajax and PSV.

The decision ultimately depends on whether Barca chiefs think Setien can turn the situation around. The club seem to be falling behind their European rivals and cannot afford another trophy-less season.