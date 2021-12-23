Barcelona is in talks with Ajax about swapping Sergino Dest for Noussair Mazraoui, despite Bayern Munich’s interest.

Barcelona and Ajax are negotiating a transfer deal for Sergino Dest in exchange for Noussair Mazraoui, despite Bayern Munich’s interest.

BARCELONA is said to be considering a swap deal for Sergino Dest, a versatile right-back.

The LaLiga giants are reportedly considering a move for Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui, while Dest is reportedly considering a move in the opposite direction.

However, Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga’s top team, could stymie a transfer.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in bringing the USA international to the Allianz Arena after failing to sign him last year.

The 21-year-old chose Spain over Germany and left Ajax for the Nou Camp in October 2020.

However, the Bavarian club has maintained contact with the player and even approached him about a possible loan move earlier this year.

Barca are short on players and rely on them leaving to bring in reinforcements.

Mazraoui, a Moroccan international, is being considered as a replacement for Dani Alves, a veteran defender.

His contract in Amsterdam expires in the summer of next year.

Despite being a regular starter under previous manager Ronald Koeman, Dest appears to have fallen out of favor with new boss Xavi.

His opportunities have been hampered even more by nagging groin and back issues.

Cesar Azpilicueta, the Chelsea captain, is another full-back target in Catalonia, though the 32-year-old recently stated that he would prefer to stay in London.

