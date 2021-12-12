Barcelona is ‘on high alert’ as Anthony Martial gets closer to leaving Manchester United, with the Catalans looking for a cheap transfer.

Barcelona is ‘on high alert’ as Anthony Martial’s exit from Manchester United draws closer, with the Catalan club looking for a cheap transfer.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on Manchester United star Anthony Martial, who is reportedly looking for a new club.

This season, the Frenchman has received limited playing time and has thus far failed to live up to the expectations that surrounded his £36 million 2015 transfer.

Barca are reportedly looking to offer Martial a way out of England after it was revealed the forward wants to move in January, according to Sport.

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” Martial’s representative, Philippe Lamboley, told Sky Sports News.

“All he has to do now is play,” says the narrator.

He has expressed his desire to leave in January, and I will speak with the club as soon as possible.”

After summer signing Sergio Aguero’s health scare, the Catalan giants are on the lookout for a new striker.

Luuk de Jong, who was brought in on loan, has also fallen out of favor after failing to impress.

Bringing Martial to LaLiga would also relieve some of the pressure on Memphis Depay, who has been Barca’s main goalkeeper this season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, could face stiff competition from a number of top clubs.

Juventus is reportedly interested in signing Martial as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United in the summer.

However, whether Martial can fill Ronaldo’s shoes remains to be seen, as the forward has only scored once in ten appearances.

