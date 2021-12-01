Barcelona is planning a free transfer for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who has yet to sign a contract extension.

With Chelsea defender Azpilicueta yet to sign a contract extension, Barcelona is planning a free transfer swoop for him.

BARCELONA are said to be interested in Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Because of James’ excellent form down Chelsea’s right side, the Spaniard has not played in the Premier League since mid-October.

While SunSport exclusively revealed he is relishing the competition for the right-back spot with Reece James, he has yet to sign a new contract with the Londoners.

According to Mundo Deportivo, while Chelsea is confident in reaching an agreement with the player, Barcelona is ‘desperate to sign him.’

According to ESPN, Barcelona is keeping a close eye on the progress of contract talks between the Blues and club captain Azpilicueta.

The current contract of the 32-year-old at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of this season.

If a new contract cannot be reached by January 1, the Spaniard is free to begin negotiations with foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement.

The Blues, on the other hand, are believed to be keen to sign him to a new contract and extend his stay at the club, with talks between Blues executives and Azpilicueta’s representatives currently taking place.

However, after NINE years with the club, he may decide to end his contract and seek a new challenge.

After their finances were decimated and Lionel Messi was allowed to leave, Barcelona, now managed by club legend Xavi, is undergoing a major rebuild.

They have also reportedly made an offer to Manchester United for Philippe Coutinho in the hopes of signing Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

According to Sport, Barcelona executives flew to Manchester and inquired about “a number of footballers,” including Martial and Cavani.

There were also talks with Pep Guardiola’s City about signing Ferran Torres, with Coutinho being offered as a makeweight in all of them.

