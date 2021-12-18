Barcelona is reportedly interested in re-signing Marc Bartra in a shock transfer, with Xavi hoping to reunite with the Real Betis defender.

Barcelona is reportedly interested in re-signing Marc Bartra in a surprise move, with Xavi hoping to reunite with the Real Betis defender.

MARC BARTRA is reportedly attracting interest from his former club Barcelona, who are looking to strengthen their defense.

However, they may find themselves in a bidding war for the Real Betis star, with AC Milan also interested.

According to reports in Spain, the Catalan side has made contact with their LaLiga rivals about a possible transfer for the centre-back.

Bartra, 30, made 103 appearances for Barcelona before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2016 under Thomas Tuchel’s management.

After making 53 appearances for the Bundesliga club, the Spain international signed a contract with Betis in January 2018.

The centre-back, whose Betis team will face Athletic next, is said to have impressed with his defensive abilities during his side’s 1-0 away loss to Barcelona on December 4.

And Xavi, the manager of the Nou Camp, is said to have admired the efforts of the player who managed to keep Memphis Depay and the rest of Barcelona’s frontline quiet.

After winning 10 and drawing three of their 17 games this season, Betis are currently in third place in Spain’s top flight, nine points behind leaders Real Madrid.

The team, led by Manuel Pellegrini, is also five points ahead of Barcelona, who have had a poor start to their LaLiga season.

The Catalans, who face Elche next, have lost six of their 16 top-flight games this season.

Bartra, who has 14 senior Spain caps, is regarded as a key member of Pellegrini’s squad.

He has had a slow start to the season due to a muscle injury that has kept him out of three LaLiga and Europa League games.

According to Dario, the player could be enticed by a move to be managed by his former teammate Xavi Hernandez.

Following Ronald Koeman’s dismissal, the Nou Camp manager took over on a three-year contract.

And, with the club currently keeping a close eye on their spending, the former midfield maestro has been tasked with overhauling the squad on a budget.

