Barcelona is reportedly interested in re-signing Marc Bartra in a surprise move, with Xavi hoping to reunite with the Real Betis defender.

Barcelona is reportedly interested in re-signing Marc Bartra in a surprise transfer, with Xavi hoping to reunite with the Real Betis defender.

MARC BARTRA is reportedly attracting interest from his former club Barcelona, who are looking to strengthen their defense.

However, they may face a bidding war for the Real Betis star, with AC Milan also rumored to be interested.

According to reports in Spain, the Catalan club has made contact with their LaLiga rivals about a possible transfer for the centre-back.

Bartra, 30, played 103 times for Barcelona before joining Thomas Tuchel’s Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

After 53 appearances for the Bundesliga club, the Spain international signed a contract with Betis in January 2018.

The centre-back, whose Betis team will play Athletic next, is said to have impressed with his defensive abilities during his side’s 1-0 away defeat of Barcelona on December 4.

And Xavi, the manager of the Nou Camp, is said to have admired the efforts of the player who managed to keep Memphis Depay and the rest of Barcelona’s frontline quiet.

After winning 10 and drawing three of their 17 games this season, Betis are currently third in Spain’s top flight, nine points behind leaders Real Madrid.

The team, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, is also five places ahead of Barca, who have had a poor start to the LaLiga season.

The Catalans have lost six of their 16 top-flight games so far this season. They face Elche next.

Pellegrini’s squad is expected to include Bartra, who has 14 senior Spain international caps.

His start to the season, however, was hampered by a muscle injury that kept him out of three LaLiga and Europa League games.

According to Sport, the player could be enticed by a move to Barcelona, where he would be managed by his former teammate Xavi.

Following Ronald Koeman’s dismissal, the Nou Camp boss took over on a three-year contract.

And the former midfield maestro has been tasked with overhauling the squad on a budget, with the club currently watching their spending closely.

