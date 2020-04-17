Barcelona legend Iniesta gives view on possible Liverpool title denial

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta thinks it will be “very hard” on Liverpool if they are denied their Premier League title this season.

Liverpool have built a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League this season with Jurgen Klopp’s side close to winning the club’s first English top-flight title for 30 years.

The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic with some rumours that the league could be cancelled.

When asked about Liverpool’s hopes of winning the Premier League title, Iniesta said (via HITC): “I suppose there will be rules that decide [outcomes] one way or another in exceptional circumstances, but it’s a difficult situation. It must be very hard [for teams like Liverpool, who may be denied a title].

“Or a second division team on the verge of being promoted, told this season is null and void, that it doesn’t count. Or, the other way round: a team in the relegation zone is saved. Pfff. I don’t know how you resolve it.”

