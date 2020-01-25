Barcelona ‘make bid to sign Valencia striker Rodrigo on loan until the end of the season’

Barcelona’s efforts to sign Valencia striker Rodrigo on loan until the end of the season still have some way to go, with the Spanish giants baulking at a huge £50million obligation-to-buy clause included in the deal.

The La Liga champions have long been admirers of the 28-year-old and see the Spaniard as an ideal short-term replacement for injured star striker Luis Suarez.

Since joining Valencia from Benfica in 2015, the striker has scored 56 goals in 208 appearances, while providing 40 assists for team-mates.

And according to Sport, a Spanish publication, the move to land Rodrigo has taken a step forward with Barcelona willing to include a future permanent transfer fee following the loan spell.

However there is disagreement between the clubs as to whether Barcelona will be under a mandatory obligation to pay the reported £50m fee. The Catalan club’s preference is for the clause to be optional.

Although to sweeten the deal Barca are proposing that should they decide to walk away from a permanent transfer, they would agree to pay a penalty fee and send Rodrigo back to Valencia.

Sportsmail reported earlier this week that Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes, who is closely tied to Valencia, is working hard to secure a deal for Rodrigo.

Mendes made a flying visit to Barcelona to meet with Barca chiefs Eric Abidal, Ramon Planes and Oscar Grau over a possible transfer.

Talks between the clubs are ongoing and, with the league leaders visiting the Mestalla on Saturday, Barca chiefs may look to get a deal over the line in the coming days.