Barcelona manager Xavi says contract talks with Ousmane Dembele are ‘normal’ after the Man United transfer target rejects an offer.

After Man Utd transfer target Ousmane Dembele snubs offer, Barcelona boss Xavi says shattered contract talks are “normal.”

Xavi, the manager of Barcelona, is hoping Ousmane Dembele will sign a new contract at the Nou Camp.

After Dembele rejected the club’s first offer, the manager plans to speak with the player’s agent in order to reach an agreement.

Dembele’s agent is said to be demanding £485,000-PER-WEEK in order for his client to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

Xavi is waiting for Dembele to accept Barcelona’s offer, despite the fact that negotiations have hit a snag.

“It’s a negotiation, as it should be – we’ll speak with his agent again,” Xavi said of the situation.

Ousmane has not let me down so far.

Let’s take a look at what transpires.

“Advisors and agents can be challenging at times.

The process is ongoing, but Barca’s position is clear.

“I’m optimistic, and I’m hoping Ousmane will try [to renew].”

He’s made me an incredible offer.

A back-and-forth is always present.”

And the longer Dembele goes without extending his contract, the more Barcelona will be concerned that he is on his way out.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Foreign clubs are now permitted to speak with the Frenchman and make offers, with Manchester United among the clubs interested.

Newcastle is said to have made Dembele a huge offer in an attempt to lure him to the north-east.

Spurs may also attempt to sign him as a free agent.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.